Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Shares of ADBE opened at $335.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.50 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

