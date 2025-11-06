Analyzing Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) & Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Dividends

Spine Injury Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Spine Injury Solutions pays out -2,925.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Spine Injury Solutions has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Datang International Power Generation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 2,097.48 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -344.28 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Spine Injury Solutions beats Datang International Power Generation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Datang International Power Generation

(Get Free Report)

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.