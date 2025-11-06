Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 23,388 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,126 call options.

Shares of BTG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 31,002,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,185,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.86%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on B2Gold from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 875.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

