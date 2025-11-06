Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Up 10% After Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) rose 10% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $1,002.91 and last traded at $1,011.0270. Approximately 70,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 135,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $919.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 10.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $927.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,042.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $4,368,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3,246.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

