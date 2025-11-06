Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 37,377 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical volume of 16,542 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,072,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,435,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,279,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $89.41.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.