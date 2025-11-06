iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $680.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $667.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.70. The company has a market capitalization of $714.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

