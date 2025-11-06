Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.0 million-$174.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.4 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.930-7.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $162.00 price objective on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.33. The company had a trading volume of 460,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $159.73.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $68,644.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,217,238. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $101,656.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,995,242.88. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,346 shares of company stock worth $5,028,258. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Qualys by 3,218.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,948.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

