Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Zacks reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%.The company had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million.

Geron Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,533. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $685.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.57. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 551.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 66,294 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 982.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

