Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 450 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470.

Shares of LON:FDEV traded up GBX 60.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 574.58. The company had a trading volume of 665,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,962. The company has a market cap of £207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 175.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 588. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 435.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Developments will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 469, for a total value of £170,645.65. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,126,744 and have sold 529,308 shares valued at $214,675,636. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

