DA Davidson Lowers Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $220.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $75.39 on Thursday, hitting $184.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,494,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $183.33 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 73,791 shares of company stock worth $23,018,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 28.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,827,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,110,000 after buying an additional 628,943 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,965,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 105.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,249,000 after acquiring an additional 213,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

