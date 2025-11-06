Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

