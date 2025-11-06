Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $685.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.79% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.93.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 18.7%

Shares of HUBS traded down $86.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.86. 1,281,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,002. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,652.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $375.06 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.75.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.