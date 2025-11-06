Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.84. 490,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,168. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 703,548 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 161,524 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 48.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 595,495 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 195,418 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 234,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,157 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.