Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$490.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.6 million.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.69. 153,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,446. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $232.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total transaction of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,961.17. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 123.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 39,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

