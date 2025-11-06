Needham & Company LLC Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $220.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Datadog from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their target price on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.81.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $33.79 on Thursday, hitting $188.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,534,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,809. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.23, a P/E/G ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,512,446 shares of company stock valued at $207,641,627. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

