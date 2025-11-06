Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.97.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

