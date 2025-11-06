Contrasting Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Niu Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $84.94 billion 0.01 -$78.75 million $1.82 15.91 Niu Technologies $3.78 billion 0.08 -$26.47 million ($0.26) -15.10

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Niu Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.1% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cooper-Standard and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 1 2 1 0 2.00 Niu Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.48%. Given Cooper-Standard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard 1.08% N/A -0.58% Niu Technologies -3.85% -15.68% -5.28%

Volatility and Risk

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Niu Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems. It also provides fuel and brake delivery systems comprising chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, brake jounce lines, direct injection and port fuel rails, MagAlloy break tube coating, and ArmorTube brake tube coating. In addition, the company offers fluid transfer systems, such as heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, diesel particulate filter lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks and deaerators, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and discharge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, high temperature MLTs, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

