OneAscent Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

OneAscent Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.72 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

