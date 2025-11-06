Able Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Able Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.3%

HD stock opened at $374.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

