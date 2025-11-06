CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 63.35%. CeriBell updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

CeriBell Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 110,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 13.31. CeriBell has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $436.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

CBLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $139,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 167,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,008.16. This trade represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CeriBell by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CeriBell by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CeriBell by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CeriBell by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

