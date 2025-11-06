Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.64), Zacks reports. Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.41 million.

Shares of EML stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 8,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.98. Eastern has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,018.42. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 7,310 shares of company stock worth $166,533 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eastern during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastern by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

