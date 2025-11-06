CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. CryoPort updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

CryoPort Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 166,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.58. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Insider Activity at CryoPort

In other CryoPort news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,880.25. The trade was a 32.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,536.71. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $366,381. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CryoPort

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 300.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $96,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in CryoPort by 30.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CryoPort by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CYRX

CryoPort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.