Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.970-12.170 EPS.

Eaton Stock Down 2.3%

ETN stock traded down $9.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.41. 835,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,741. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.03. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $412.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.33 per share, with a total value of $38,433.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $76,866. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.