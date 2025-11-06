iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Finland increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $680.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $667.35 and a 200-day moving average of $628.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.