Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,438.40. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $956,685.86. This represents a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 407,271 shares of company stock worth $50,640,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

