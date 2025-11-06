Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $15.05. Adecco shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Adecco had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Stock Up 10.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

About Adecco

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

