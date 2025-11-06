Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,022,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Sienna Gestion increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 223,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 414,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $284.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.