Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Cut by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $927.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $876.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $773.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $955.46.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.