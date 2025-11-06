Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lyft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

LYFT traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 14,960,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,547,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.36. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,645,000 after buying an additional 2,046,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after buying an additional 5,178,118 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,009,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $378,396,000 after buying an additional 14,205,143 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $130,434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

