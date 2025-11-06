Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised ArcBest to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ArcBest from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on ArcBest from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.27. 82,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,882. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $122.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 433.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

