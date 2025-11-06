ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

ADT Trading Down 0.3%

ADT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,303,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 172,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 503.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

