Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 424,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,575. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,242,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 386,364 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 565,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 280,804 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 483,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 320,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 73,620 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

