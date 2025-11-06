Contrasting Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 4.60% 6.59% 0.54% Primis Financial 1.31% -0.76% -0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and Primis Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 Primis Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Primis Financial has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 90.80%. Given Primis Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Primis Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $206.32 million 0.91 $19.20 million $0.80 10.58 Primis Financial $149.36 million 1.79 -$16.20 million $0.14 77.64

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Consumer Portfolio Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Primis Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Primis Financial

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.