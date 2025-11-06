American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG traded up $4.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.