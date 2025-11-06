Comparing Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) & Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) and Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clorox and Nestle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clorox $6.77 billion 1.95 $810.00 million $6.37 16.99 Nestle $103.78 billion 2.43 $12.36 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Nestle has higher revenue and earnings than Clorox.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clorox and Nestle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clorox 5 11 1 0 1.76 Nestle 1 3 1 1 2.33

Clorox presently has a consensus price target of $127.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Nestle has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.92%. Given Clorox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clorox is more favorable than Nestle.

Profitability

This table compares Clorox and Nestle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clorox 11.40% 377.86% 17.35% Nestle N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Clorox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nestle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clorox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Clorox has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestle has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Clorox pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Nestle pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Clorox pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clorox has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. Clorox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Clorox beats Nestle on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States. The Household segment provides cat litter products under the Fresh Step and Scoop Away brands; bags and wraps under the Glad brand; and grilling products under the Kingsford brand in the United States. The Lifestyle segment offers dressings, dips, seasonings, and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley brand; natural personal care products under the Burt's Bees brand; and water-filtration products under the Brita brand in the United States. The International segment provides laundry additives; home care products; water-filtration systems; digestive health products; grilling products; cat litter products; food products; bags and wraps; natural personal care products; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products internationally primarily under the Clorox, Ayudin, Clorinda, Poett, Pine-Sol, Glad, Brita, RenewLife, Ever Clean and Burt's Bees brands. It sells its products primarily through mass retailers; grocery outlets; warehouse clubs; dollar stores; home hardware centers; drug, pet, and military stores; third-party and owned e-commerce channels; and distributors, as well as a direct sales force The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Nestle

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

