Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

HRL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

