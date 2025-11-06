Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 13.5%

Shares of VRDN traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 2,516,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,516. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.49. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was up 81993.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,914,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,118,076. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 947.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

