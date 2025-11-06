Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE KMPR traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 1,098.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kemper by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kemper by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kemper by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

