Critical Comparison: Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Brasil 6.97% 9.57% 0.93% Banco Bradesco 9.61% 13.16% 1.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Banco Bradesco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Brasil $47.19 billion 0.48 $2.48 billion N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $117.80 billion 0.31 $3.20 billion $0.35 9.96

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Brasil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banco Santander Brasil and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Brasil 1 2 2 0 2.20 Banco Bradesco 1 2 3 0 2.33

Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential downside of 31.13%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Dividends

Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Banco Santander Brasil on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services. In addition, the company provides financing and advisory services for infrastructure projects and capital markets instruments, as well as offers equity transactions and mergers and acquisitions services. Further, it offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, and investments to institutional investors, corporate clients, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides research services, as well as offers brokerage services for corporate, institutional, and individual investors. Furthermore, it provides deposits and other bank funding instruments, and debit and credit cards. The company provides financial services and products to its customers through multichannel distribution network comprising branches, mini-branches, ATMs, call centers, Internet banking, and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

