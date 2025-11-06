SouthState Corp Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

SouthState Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

