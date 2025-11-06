Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $553.55 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $500.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.