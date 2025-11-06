Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 188.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Graver Capital Management LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.99 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

