Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 3.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $232,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $655.33 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $669.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.