Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys 4,046 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 6.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Foundation increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Foundation now owns 231,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $145.65 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

