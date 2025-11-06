Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,736 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $365.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $252.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $367.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.