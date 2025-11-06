Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 238,888 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 477.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,888 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $809.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.