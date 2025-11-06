FY2026 EPS Estimates for PLTR Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.44.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

PLTR stock opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.76 billion, a PE ratio of 447.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.92.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.