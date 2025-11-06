Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $335.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.50 and a 52-week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

