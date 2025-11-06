Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million.

HDSN stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 373,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,589. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $299.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 63.3% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,309.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 297,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 119,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

