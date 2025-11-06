Barclays Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $35.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TREX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

TREX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. 1,781,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Trex’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

